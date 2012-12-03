Obama warns Syria's Assad against use of chemical weapons

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama warned Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Monday not to use chemical weapons against opposition forces, saying there would be consequences if he were to do so.

“The world is watching,” Obama said in remarks to a gathering of nuclear proliferation experts.

“The use of chemical weapons is and would be totally unacceptable and if you make the tragic mistake of using these weapons there will be consequences and you will be held accountable,” Obama said.