T-Mobile to pay $17.5 mln to settle U.S. 911 outage investigation
July 17, 2015 / 2:35 PM / 2 years ago

T-Mobile to pay $17.5 mln to settle U.S. 911 outage investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc has agreed to pay $17.5 million to settle a U.S. investigation of two 911 service outages last year that prevented callers from reaching first responders for three hours, the Federal Communications Commission said on Friday.

The FCC said its investigators found that T-Mobile did not notify affected 911 call centers in a timely manner and that better safeguards in the company’s 911 network architecture would have prevented the outages. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh)

