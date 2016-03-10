U.S. State Department OKs sale of two surplus frigates to Taiwan

WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Thursday it had authorized the sale of two surplus U.S. Navy frigates to Taiwan for $190 million, subject to congressional approval, amid rising tensions in the South China Sea.

"The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region," the State Department said in a statement. (bit.ly/1QrqaYJ)

The proposed sale comes amid concern about China’s actions in the South China Sea where it has deployed missiles and fighters on a number of artificial islands. It also recently announced a rise of 7 percent to 8 percent in defense spending for 2016 from the previous year.

In a rare public comment on territorial disputes in the region, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry warned on Wednesday that countries in the region were spending more on bolstering their military strength as tension in the South China Sea increased.

“Neighboring countries have increased their military budgets and weapons procurement and are adjusting some of their military deployments and conducting joint drills at sea,” Taiwan Defense Minister Kao Kuang-chi told parliament as he presented it with his ministry’s latest defense report.

U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter last week warned China against “aggressive” actions in the South China Sea, including the placement of surface-to-air missiles on a disputed island.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said in February the missile batteries had been set up on Woody Island in the Paracels chain, which has been under Chinese control for decades but also is claimed by Taiwan and Vietnam.

Chinese leaders said this week that Taiwan’s president-elect Tsai Ing-wen must “prove” her Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is not pro-independence before Beijing will deal with her.

China considers self-ruled Taiwan a wayward province, to be brought under its control by force if necessary.