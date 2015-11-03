FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. fines on Takata could be $200 million for faulty air bags
November 3, 2015 / 7:30 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. fines on Takata could be $200 million for faulty air bags

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The top U.S. safety regulator has imposed a fine that could be as high as $200 million on air-bag supplier Takata Corp and ordered it to quit making air-bag inflators that use ammonium nitrate as a propellant.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration cited the chemical as a factor in explosive air-bag ruptures that have caused seven deaths and nearly 100 injuries in the United States.

NHTSA said $70 million is payable in cash, with another $130 million due if Takata does not comply or if the agency uncovers additional violations of safety regulations. (Reporting by David Morgan, Paul Lienert and Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

