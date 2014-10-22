FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. prosecutors probing Takata Corp over misleading statements-WSJ
October 22, 2014 / 8:25 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. prosecutors probing Takata Corp over misleading statements-WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - U.S. federal prosecutors are trying to determine whether Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp misled U.S. regulators about the number of defective airbags it sold to automakers including Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co Ltd, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

According to the paper, the investigation is in its very early stages. The company has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

Spokespeople from Takata, Honda and Toyota could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Emily Flitter)

