US freezes assets of three men linked to Taliban, militants
October 17, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 5 years ago

US freezes assets of three men linked to Taliban, militants

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Wednesday it had frozen the assets of three Pakistani-based individuals suspected of backing the Taliban and other militant organizations blamed for violence in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Treasury said it froze all U.S. assets and prohibited any U.S. individuals from doing business with Maulawi Adam Khan Achekzai, Aamir Ali Chaudhry and Qari Ayyub Bashir.

Adam and Chaudhry were involved in the production of bombs for the Taliban and the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the Pakistan Taliban, Treasury said in a statement. Bashir coordinated financial support for the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU) in Afghanistan and Pakistan, it said.

“As these designations demonstrate, we will continue to work to dismantle the terrorist support networks operating in Afghanistan and Pakistan, paying special attention to those involved in the manufacture of IEDs (improvised explosive devices),” said David Cohen, U.S. undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence. (Reporting By Alister Bull; Editing by Vicki Allen)

