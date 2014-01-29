FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Target officials to brief House Oversight panel -source
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 29, 2014 / 6:45 PM / 4 years ago

Target officials to brief House Oversight panel -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Officials from Target Corp will participate in a telephone briefing on Thursday with members of a powerful House of Representatives committee, a source familiar with the issue told Reuters.

In the briefing, Target representatives are expected to be questioned about details of recent data breaches that resulted in the theft of credit card records and personal information from millions of the retailer’s customers.

Democrats on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee earlier this month requested a hearing on the data thefts. A hearing has not been called so far.

An aide to committee chairman Republican Darrell Issa said at the time that the panel was likely to “so some follow up” on the breaches. (Reporting by Mark Hosenball, editing by Ros Krasny and Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.