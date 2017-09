WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - A maximum of 1.1 million accounts were potentially exposed to malware in a cybersecurity breach at U.S. retailer Neiman Marcus but fewer accounts were actually exposed, the company’s chief information officer told a U.S. Senate committee on Tuesday.

“We do believe because the malware was only operating at certain times that the number is less than that,” CIO Michael Kingston told the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.