WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives’ powerful Committee on Oversight and Government Reform has demanded copies of messages and documents showing when retailer Target Corp. learned of massive breach of customer data that occurred in November and December.

The committee, chaired by California Republican Darrell Issa, was unsatisfied with the amount of information that Target officials provided in a conference call on Jan. 30, congressional sources told Reuters.