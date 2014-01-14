FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senators ask Target CEO for information on data breach
January 14, 2014

Senators ask Target CEO for information on data breach

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Two key U.S. senators have written to Gregg Steinhafel, chief executive officer of Target Corp, seeking “detailed information” on the hacking of credit and debit cards of millions of customers during the holiday shopping season.

“We ask that Target’s information-security officials provide a briefing to committee staff regarding your company’s investigation and latest findings,” John Rockefeller, chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, and Claire McCaskill, chair of the Commerce subcommittee on consumer protection, wrote to Steinhafel in a letter dated Jan. 10 and released on Tuesday.

Target’s recent incident shows the need for federal legislation on commercial data practices, the senators said.

