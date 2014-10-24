FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Washington tweaks retirement fund policy to encourage annuities
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 24, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

Washington tweaks retirement fund policy to encourage annuities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Friday it was tweaking its policy for retirement funds to encourage savers to buy annuities, a measure aimed to keep them from outliving their savings.

The department and the Internal Revenue Service will let retirement funds offer long-term deferred annuities as a default investment in 401(k) retirement accounts. The guidance builds on the tax break the Treasury announced in July for retirement savers who want to buy the annuities.

For people saving for retirement, purchasing an annuity is a tool for locking in a steady outcome in case they live longer than they plan.

“By encouraging the use of income annuities, today’s guidance can help retirees protect themselves from outliving their savings,” J. Mark Iwry, Treasury deputy assistant secretary for retirement and health policy, said in a statement. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.