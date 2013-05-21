FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish government says not to blame for low Apple tax rate
May 21, 2013 / 8:20 AM / 4 years ago

Irish government says not to blame for low Apple tax rate

DUBLIN, May 21 (Reuters) - Ireland said on Tuesday it was not to blame for the low rate of tax paid by Apple Inc after a U.S. Senate report said the company had kept billions of dollars in profits in Irish subsidiaries and paid little or no taxes on it.

“They are not issues that arise from the Irish taxation system,” deputy prime minister Eamon Gilmore told national broadcaster RTE ahead of a European Union meeting in Brussels that he said would discuss the issue.

“They are issues that arise from the taxation systems in other jurisdictions and that is an issue that has to be addressed first of all in those jurisdictions.”

