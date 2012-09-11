FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 11, 2012

U.S. IRS awards $104 mln to UBS tax case whistleblower-lawyers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 11 (Reuters) - U.S. tax authorities have awarded $104 million to a whistleblower in a major tax fraud case against Swiss bank UBS AG that widened a government crackdown on Americans avoiding taxes in Switzerland, his lawyers said on Tuesday.

Bradley Birkenfeld, freed last month from prison, was not present at the news conference where his attorneys announced the reward made u n der an Internal Revenue Service whistleblower program that has come in for some criticism in Congress.

Birkenfeld had sought a large payout for his role in a tax-dodging case that resulted in early 2009 in UBS entering into a deferred prosecution agreement and paying $780 million in fines, penalties, interest and restitution.

