WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Kansas’ fiscal fiasco serves as a warning for Donald Trump and his tax plan. The president’s proposal echoes the sweeping cuts approved by the Plains state in 2012. But that bet on trickle-down economics slashed revenue without producing the promised growth spurt. Lawmakers now want to reverse the reductions amid a school-funding crisis.

GOP Governor Sam Brownback, a supply-side enthusiast, implemented a package that reduced the state’s three personal income tax brackets to two and slashed the highest rate by about a third. He also exempted so-called pass-through entities, such as limited-liability companies, from paying any taxes.

The effects were felt immediately after the changes took effect in 2013. In the fiscal year ended June 30, 2014, individual income-tax revenue fell by nearly 20 percent. The pass-through exemption accounted for two-thirds of that fall, or some $472 million, according to the state revenue department.

The cuts didn’t produce an economic bounce, though. In 2015, Kansas ranked 31st out of the 50 states in economic output, only one notch above where it was in 2005, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. Brownback’s spokeswoman said the tax cuts spurred small-business growth, with pass-throughs creating 98 percent of new private-sector jobs. Yet nonfarm employment in Kansas grew by just 3.5 percent in the four years ended in March, or 48,000 jobs, less than half the national rate of 7.5 percent.

To cover budget shortfalls, Kansas approved increases in the sales and cigarette tax and lowered deductions in 2015. Last year Kansas cut, delayed or moved hundreds of millions in funding from universities, pension payments and highway projects to make up for gaps. Those efforts haven’t been enough to provide a lasting solution, though.

Now the Republican-controlled legislature wants to repeal the tax exemption for pass-throughs and reinstate a third tax bracket for higher-income individuals. They narrowly failed to override a Brownback veto of similar measures in February, but the fiscal urgency has increased since then. The state supreme court ruled in March that school funding was inadequate and disproportionately harmed minorities. About one-third of the African-American and Hispanic student population are not proficient in reading and math.

Washington would do well to study Brownback’s experiment. As Trump pushes for similar sharp cuts in federal tax rates, the results in Kansas provide an ominous crystal ball.

- Separately, officials in President Donald Trump's administration proposed a tax-cut plan on April 26. The proposal would cut the corporate income-tax rate to 15 percent from the current 35 percent rate. That rate would apply to pass-through entities, which now pay taxes at the same rate as the personal-income levy imposed on their owners. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimated that would cost the U.S. government $1.5 trillion in lost revenue over a decade.