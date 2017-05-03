By Gina Chon
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Kansas’ fiscal fiasco
serves as a warning for Donald Trump and his tax plan. The
president’s proposal echoes the sweeping cuts approved by the
Plains state in 2012. But that bet on trickle-down economics
slashed revenue without producing the promised growth spurt.
Lawmakers now want to reverse the reductions amid a
school-funding crisis.
GOP Governor Sam Brownback, a supply-side enthusiast,
implemented a package that reduced the state’s three personal
income tax brackets to two and slashed the highest rate by about
a third. He also exempted so-called pass-through entities, such
as limited-liability companies, from paying any taxes.
The effects were felt immediately after the changes took
effect in 2013. In the fiscal year ended June 30, 2014,
individual income-tax revenue fell by nearly 20 percent. The
pass-through exemption accounted for two-thirds of that fall, or
some $472 million, according to the state revenue department.
The cuts didn’t produce an economic bounce, though. In 2015,
Kansas ranked 31st out of the 50 states in economic output, only
one notch above where it was in 2005, according to the U.S.
Bureau of Economic Analysis. Brownback’s spokeswoman said the
tax cuts spurred small-business growth, with pass-throughs
creating 98 percent of new private-sector jobs. Yet nonfarm
employment in Kansas grew by just 3.5 percent in the four years
ended in March, or 48,000 jobs, less than half the national rate
of 7.5 percent.
To cover budget shortfalls, Kansas approved increases in the
sales and cigarette tax and lowered deductions in 2015. Last
year Kansas cut, delayed or moved hundreds of millions in
funding from universities, pension payments and highway projects
to make up for gaps. Those efforts haven’t been enough to
provide a lasting solution, though.
Now the Republican-controlled legislature wants to repeal
the tax exemption for pass-throughs and reinstate a third tax
bracket for higher-income individuals. They narrowly failed to
override a Brownback veto of similar measures in February, but
the fiscal urgency has increased since then. The state supreme
court ruled in March that school funding was inadequate and
disproportionately harmed minorities. About one-third of the
African-American and Hispanic student population are not
proficient in reading and math.
Washington would do well to study Brownback’s experiment. As
Trump pushes for similar sharp cuts in federal tax rates, the
results in Kansas provide an ominous crystal ball.
On Twitter twitter.com/GinaChon
CONTEXT NEWS
- Kansas state lawmakers on May 1 began working on a plan to
increase taxes to cover a budget shortfall, which is expected to
be about $900 million by 2019. The Republican-controlled
legislature wants to roll back the tax cuts that Governor Sam
Brownback approved in 2012.
- Brownback approved a plan that reduced the three personal
income-tax brackets to two and cut the highest rate from 6.45
percent to an initial 4.9 percent, then lowered it further in
subsequent years. The plan included a tax exemption for
so-called pass-through entities such as limited-liability
companies. That move cost the state $472 million in lost revenue
in 2014, a year after the cuts went into effect.
- In 2015, Kansas had to pass the biggest tax increase in
state history to meet budget shortfalls, including boosts to the
sales tax and cigarette tax, and lowering of deductions for
property taxes and mortgage-interest expenses. In March, the
state supreme court ruled that government school funding was
inadequate and disproportionately harmed African-American,
Hispanic and poor students. Plaintiffs representing dozens of
school districts estimated they needed an additional $800
million in funding.
- Separately, officials in President Donald Trump’s
administration proposed a tax-cut plan on April 26. The
proposal would cut the corporate income-tax rate to 15 percent
from the current 35 percent rate. That rate would apply to
pass-through entities, which now pay taxes at the same rate as
the personal-income levy imposed on their owners. The Committee
for a Responsible Federal Budget estimated that would cost the
U.S. government $1.5 trillion in lost revenue over a decade.
(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are her own.)