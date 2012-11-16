FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Top U.S. House tax writer vows tax reform in 2013
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 16, 2012 / 12:10 AM / 5 years ago

Top U.S. House tax writer vows tax reform in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The chairman of the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives said on Thursday that his panel will move to overhaul the U.S. tax code next year.

The panel “will write, act on and pass comprehensive tax reform legislation in 2013,” said Republican Representative Dave Camp in the text of a speech to be delivered in the evening.

“Let me repeat that: we intend to move a comprehensive tax reform bill in 2013 - no matter what,” he said.

The U.S. tax code has not been thoroughly overhauled since 1986, but bipartisan political support for such a move has been growing as part of a response to the nation’s budget deficit.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.