FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Inevitable glitches' ahead for U.S. anti-tax evasion law -IRS
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 24, 2014 / 8:56 PM / 4 years ago

'Inevitable glitches' ahead for U.S. anti-tax evasion law -IRS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - A new U.S. anti-tax evasion law, set to take effect on July 1, will encounter “inevitable glitches,” said the head of the U.S. Internal Revenue Service on Monday, adding that the IRS will be sympathetic to banks doing their best to comply.

The Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) will require foreign banks, insurers and investment funds to send the IRS information about Americans’ offshore accounts worth more than $50,000. Banks failing to comply could effectively be frozen out of U.S. capital markets.

FATCA’s start date has already been delayed twice. Some banking groups want another six-month delay, but the Obama administration has refused.

“We’ve held firm to the July 1 deadline because it’s already been extended,” IRS Commissioner John Koskinen said in a speech at a tax conference.

“The question is: How do we deal with the inevitable glitches along the way?” Koskinen said.

Acknowledging banks’ concerns about costs and complexity, he said, “We will be understanding of those problems as long as those (financial) intermediaries are making reasonable, good faith efforts to comply.”

Signed into law by President Barack Obama in 2010, the law was originally supposed to take effect on Jan. 1, 2013. That was postponed to Jan. 1, 2014, then to July 1 of this year. (Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh, Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.