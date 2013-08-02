FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Senate confirms Obama's Tax Court judges without a fight
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2013 / 8:10 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Senate confirms Obama's Tax Court judges without a fight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate has confirmed President Barack Obama’s two most recent Tax Court judicial nominees, Michael Thornton and Joseph Nega, allowing Obama to deepen his imprint on the powerful but obscure court.

Obama has now appointed five judges to the court, which can have up to 19 members. The court handles about 90 percent of the tax disputes between the U.S. Internal Revenue Service and businesses or individuals that end up in court.

Thornton and Nega were confirmed on Thursday night by a voice vote of the Senate.

Thornton was already a Tax Court judge whose term expired in March. Nega was a longtime tax lawyer at the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation.

Earlier this week, Obama also nominated a sixth judge, Paige Marvel, to the Tax Court. If confirmed, Marvel would increase to nine the number of Tax Court judges nominated by Democratic presidents. The other nine were nominated by Republican presidents. The judges serve 15-year terms.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.