WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG Chief Executive Brady Dougan is scheduled to testify on Wednesday at a Senate subcommittee hearing on “offshore tax evasion,” the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations said on Monday.

Dougan will be one of four officials of the Swiss bank to testify, along with U.S. Department of Justice officials, the subcommittee said. The hearing will continue the panel’s inquiry into tax avoidance involving banks.