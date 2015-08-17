FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Internal Revenue Service says cyber attacks were extensive -WSJ
August 17, 2015

U.S. Internal Revenue Service says cyber attacks were extensive -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) said Monday a hacking attack into one of its computer databases that was revealed in May was much more extensive than previously reported, the Wall Street Journal said.

The IRS said in late May the tax return information of about 100,000 U.S. taxpayers had been illegally accessed by cyber criminals over the preceding four months.

The Wall Street Journal report said that on Monday, the agency said an additional 390,000 taxpayers were potentially affected. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson and Sandra Maler; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

