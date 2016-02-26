FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US tax agency identifies more cyberattacks to access taxpayer information
February 26, 2016 / 7:57 PM / 2 years ago

US tax agency identifies more cyberattacks to access taxpayer information

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Internal Revenue Service said on Friday a review had found suspicious attempts to gain access to about 390,000 additional taxpayer accounts between January 2014 through May 2015.

In addition, 295,000 taxpayer transcripts were targeted but access was not successful, the tax agency said.

The IRS said in late May the tax return information of about 114,000 U.S. taxpayers had been illegally accessed by cyber criminals over the preceding four months, with another 111,000 unsuccessful attempts made.

A nine-month investigation into the incident reported in May, involving IRS' "Get Transcript" application, identified more attempts using sensitive information already in the hands of the cyber criminals, IRS said in a statement on Friday. (1.usa.gov/1Lj1iRA)

Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

