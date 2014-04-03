FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Corporate offshore loophole back in U.S. Senate tax package
#Market News
April 3, 2014 / 2:56 PM / 3 years ago

Corporate offshore loophole back in U.S. Senate tax package

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 3 (Reuters) - A tax break used by big companies to avoid U.S. corporate income tax on capital transfers between offshore units, known as the look-through rule, has been added back to a package of temporary tax measures under consideration in Congress.

In a sign of business-as-usual on Capitol Hill, the Senate Finance Committee on Thursday was reviewing the package of so-called tax extenders provisions at a meeting being run by its Chairman Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat.

By the end of the meeting, the panel was expected to vote on the look-through rule and more than 50 other tax breaks, which technically expired at the end of 2013.

Two days ago, unveiling legislation to renew the extenders retroactively, Wyden left out the look-through rule, a political gesture meant to show his determination to pare back the list of mostly special interest measures.

By the time Wyden’s first meeting to consider the legislation was under way, lawmakers were already adding back the look-through rule and several other provisions.

“I expect that the committee will report a final tax extenders package today, probably with bipartisan support,” said Senator Orrin Hatch, the committee’s top Republican, in a statement released at the opening of the session. (Reporting by Patrick Temple-West; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and David Gregorio)

