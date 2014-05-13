FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate votes to advance bill for two-year tax breaks renewal
May 13, 2014 / 3:45 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Senate votes to advance bill for two-year tax breaks renewal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 13 (Reuters) - The Democratic-led U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted to advance a bill to renew $85 billion of individual and business tax breaks for two years.

By a vote of 96-3, the measure passed its first procedural test, but still had a long way to go before the Senate votes on passage of the bill that contains a package of more than 50 temporary tax breaks known as “extenders,” so named because they need to be renewed regularly.

The bill includes tax breaks for auto race tracks, wind energy, multinational corporations, Hollywood, school teachers, Puerto Rican rum producers, college tuition and more.

Reporting by Patrick Temple-West; Editing by Howard Goller

