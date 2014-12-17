FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate passes bill temporarily renewing tax breaks
December 17, 2014

U.S. Senate passes bill temporarily renewing tax breaks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Dozens of temporary tax breaks, including big ones for business research, wind power and foreign profits, were renewed by the U.S. Senate late on Tuesday, putting to rest worries that further delays in dealing with the so-called tax extenders might foul up the approaching tax filing season.

The Senate approved legislation sent from the House of Representatives that renews retroactively, back to Jan. 1, 2014, a 55-item package of tax breaks. Most of them expired at the end of 2013 and have since been in limbo.

The legislation will next go to President Barack Obama for signing into law.

Reporting by Kevin Drawbaugh; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
