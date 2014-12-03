U.S. House backs 1-year renewal of 'extenders' tax breaks

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Moving to allay uncertainty about the 2014 tax year, the U.S. House of Representatives voted on Wednesday in favor of renewing a wide-ranging package of temporary tax breaks, known as “extenders,” postponing further debate on them to 2015.

The 55-item package of tax breaks includes ones for business research costs and depreciation schedules, multinational corporations’ tax avoidance strategies, teachers, commuters, green energy, racehorse owners and Hollywood studios. (Reporting by Kevin Drawbaugh; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)