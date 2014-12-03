FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House backs 1-year renewal of 'extenders' tax breaks
#Funds News
December 3, 2014 / 10:47 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. House backs 1-year renewal of 'extenders' tax breaks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Moving to allay uncertainty about the 2014 tax year, the U.S. House of Representatives voted on Wednesday in favor of renewing a wide-ranging package of temporary tax breaks, known as “extenders,” postponing further debate on them to 2015.

The 55-item package of tax breaks includes ones for business research costs and depreciation schedules, multinational corporations’ tax avoidance strategies, teachers, commuters, green energy, racehorse owners and Hollywood studios. (Reporting by Kevin Drawbaugh; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

