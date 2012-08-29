U.S. IRS falsely demands funds for foreign trusts-CPA group

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. tax authorities are issuing false notices to taxpayers who own and benefit from foreign trusts, investment vehicles set up in some cases to shelter income, a professional group said on Wednesday, calling it a widespread mistake.

The nation’s biggest group of accountants asked the U.S. Internal Revenue Service to look into reports that taxpayers are being asked to pay significant fees for errors they did not commit, said a letter to IRS Commissioner Douglas Shulman.

Eileen Sherr, a senior technical manager at the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, said the misleading notices appear to be computer-generated. “It seems like someone is not looking at the returns,” she said.

The errors have to do with the reporting requirements of the foreign trusts. U.S. taxpayers generally must pay taxes on any income received through such trusts.

The IRS has stepped up enforcement of U.S. citizens investing funds abroad in recent years, highlighted by its successful prosecution of Swiss banking giant UBS AG and amnesty programs to lure taxpayers who had not reported foreign income.

A spokesman for the IRS was looking into the issue.

U.S. citizens set up such trusts for a variety of reasons, including investment opportunities and to protect income in the case of lawsuits or divorce, according to the accounting group.

Sherr said every member of its foreign trust task force has had to deal with the problem, a committee with about 20 members.

Although trusts are often associated with the wealthy, Sherr said people of more modest means may also hold the trusts, if for example, they lived or worked abroad.

The IRS charges fees for erroneously reporting the trusts, a minimum of $10,000 and up to 35 percent of the value of the trust. After that, there are more fines for not complying.

“That can be a lot of money,” Sherr said.