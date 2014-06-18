FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House throws cold water on corporate tax repatriation holiday
June 18, 2014 / 6:01 PM / 3 years ago

White House throws cold water on corporate tax repatriation holiday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 18 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama does not support the idea of a corporate tax repatriation “holiday” that some Republicans in Congress have said could help boost the coffers of the dwindling Highway Trust Fund, the White House said on Wednesday.

“The president does not support and has never supported a voluntary repatriation holiday because it would give large tax breaks to a very small number of companies that have most aggressively shifted profits, and in many cases, jobs, overseas,” White House spokesman Jay Carney said.

A one-time holiday in 2004 saw 15 firms get more than 50 percent of tax breaks worth billions, Carney said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Susan Heavey

