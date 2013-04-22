FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate votes to move forward on Internet sales tax bill
April 22, 2013 / 10:06 PM / in 4 years

U.S. Senate votes to move forward on Internet sales tax bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - A bill giving U.S. states the authority to require out-of-state retailers to collect sales tax for online purchases cleared a procedural hurdle in the Senate on Monday, paving the way for a final vote later in the week.

Senators voted to end debate on the bipartisan bill, which is opposed by many online retailers. A bigger obstacle to the effort is in the U.S. House of Representatives, where many Republicans see it as a new tax. (Reporting By Kim Dixon; editing by Christopher Wilson)

