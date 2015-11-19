FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Treasury clamps down on corporate tax inversion deals
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 19, 2015 / 10:11 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Treasury clamps down on corporate tax inversion deals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday clamped down on tax-avoiding “inversion” deals that U.S. companies do with foreign corporations. It was not immediately clear if the new rules would affect Pfizer Inc’s bid for rival Allergan Plc.

Effective immediately, Treasury said it is making inversions harder to do by limiting a U.S. acquirer’s ability to set up a new foreign parent in a third country and to “stuff” assets into a foreign parent to meet post-inversion ownership limits.

“While we intend to take additional action in the coming months, there is only so much the Treasury Department can do to prevent these tax-avoidance transactions. Only legislation can decisively stop inversions,” Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said in a statement outlining the new rules.

Treasury said it was taking several other steps, some effective immediately and some retroactive to Sept. 22, 2014, when the department last clamped down on the transactions. (Reporting by Kevin Drawbaugh; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.