U.S. business lobby asks if tax rule change merits lawsuit
April 6, 2016 / 3:25 PM / a year ago

U.S. business lobby asks if tax rule change merits lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 6 (Reuters) - The head of the largest U.S. business lobbying group said on Wednesday he has been asking people whether it would be worth suing the Obama administration over new regulations designed to keep corporate headquarters from moving offshore.

U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Tom Donohue said on CNBC that among the questions he has asked about the rules is, “Is it something you’d sue about?” He added that any potential lawsuit, though, would take a long time.

Reporting by David Ingram

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
