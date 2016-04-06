FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. business lobbyist asks if tax rule change merits lawsuit
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
April 6, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

U.S. business lobbyist asks if tax rule change merits lawsuit

David Ingram

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The head of the largest U.S. business lobbying group on Wednesday floated the idea of suing the Obama administration over new tax regulations designed to keep corporations from moving their headquarters offshore to gain tax benefits.

U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Tom Donohue said on CNBC that among the questions he has asked people about the rules are, “What is the scope of their authority, and is it something you’d sue about?”

Donohue did not immediately answer those questions. He added, though, that a lawsuit would take a long time and corporations would need to deal with the regulations “for a while.”

The regulations, issued by the Treasury Department, have thrown into doubt the viability of tax-evading deals known as inversions and have already felled a would-be $160 billion merger of U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc and Ireland-based Allegan Plc.

A Treasury Department spokeswoman said on Tuesday that staff there had taken steps to ensure their plan had a strong basis in law and believed that their authority to act was clear. (Additional reportin by Rama Venkat Raman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.