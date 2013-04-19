FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. IRS sets some closure days due to budget cuts
April 19, 2013 / 7:21 PM / in 4 years

U.S. IRS sets some closure days due to budget cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Internal Revenue Service will close its taxpayer assistance centers and taxpayer telephone services on May 24, June 14, July 5, July 22 and August 30 due to federal budget cuts, the tax-collecting agency said on Friday.

IRS Acting Commissioner Steven Miller said he and 90,000 other staffers must take at least five days without pay in the coming months as part of the across-the-board “sequester” budget cuts. Two more furlough days may be needed in August or September, he said.

The sequester went into force after President Barack Obama and Congress failed to agree to a deficit-cutting plan by March 1, requiring government agencies to cut spending by $85 billion.

