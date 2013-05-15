FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House panel to hold second hearing on IRS controversy
May 15, 2013 / 3:51 PM / in 4 years

U.S. House panel to hold second hearing on IRS controversy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 15 (Reuters) - A second U.S. House of Representatives committee announced on Wednesday it will hold a hearing on the Internal Revenue Service’s targeting of conservative groups for extra tax scrutiny.

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee will hold a hearing on May 22, an aide to Representative Darrell Issa, the Republican committee chairman, said.

U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Neil Wolin; former IRS Commissioner Doug Shulman; Lois Lerner, chief of the IRS tax exempt unit; and Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration J. Russell George are being asked to testify.

On Friday, a separate House committee will hold the first hearing on the matter since it erupted last week. George and acting IRS Commissioner Steven Miller will testify there. (Reporting by Kim Dixon; Editing by Vicki Allen; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh)

