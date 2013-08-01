Obama to nominate John Koskinen to lead IRS -congressional aide

WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Thursday will nominate John Koskinen, who has held a variety of roles in government, to lead the Internal Revenue Service amid a controversy over the agency’s scrutiny of conservative political groups, according to a congressional source.

If confirmed by the Senate, Koskinen will take over the agency of about 90,000 employees responsible for administering the increasingly complex tax code.

Koskinen was in charge of the government’s effort to prevent computer failures to prepare for the year 2000, is a former executive of Freddie Mac, the government-controlled mortgage funding group, and served as deputy mayor for Washington, D.C. (Reporting by Kim Dixon; Editing by Vicki Allen)