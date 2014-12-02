Obama administration could support short-term tax extender deal

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Obama administration could support “short-term alternatives” that extend expiring tax breaks if lawmakers don’t find a way to permanently lower business tax credits while also building in protections for middle-class families, a top official said on Tuesday, citing remarks by Treasury Secretary Jack Lew.

Lew made the remarks in a meeting with Democrats in the House of Representatives, an official with the Treasury Department said. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)