FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banker associations sue U.S. over account reporting rule
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 19, 2013 / 1:11 AM / in 4 years

Banker associations sue U.S. over account reporting rule

Joseph Ax

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - Two state banker associations sued the U.S. on Thursday over new rules requiring banks to report account information for non-resident aliens to their home governments as part of an effort to combat tax evasion.

In a lawsuit filed in the federal court in Washington, D.C., the Florida Bankers Association and the Texas Bankers Association said the rules which went into effect on January 1 unfairly burdened banks while discouraging investments.

The information, collected by the Internal Revenue Service, can be shared with 72 foreign governments, as the United States seeks to work with other countries that provide similar information to the United States to reduce tax evasion.

The lawsuit, which names the IRS and the Treasury Department as defendants, claimed that privacy concerns about exchanging such information with foreign countries is prompting non-resident aliens to withdraw millions of dollars from U.S. banks.

One member bank reported losing $50 million in deposits, according to the complaint.

A spokeswoman for the IRS declined to comment on pending litigation and a spokeswoman for the Treasury Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

The new rules require financial institutions to provide the IRS with details about any non-resident alien whose account earns at least $10 a year in interest.

The bankers associations said in the lawsuit that the government failed to take account of the rules’ economic impact, in violation of federal administrative procedures.

The case is Florida Bankers Association v. U.S. Department of Treasury, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 13-529. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.