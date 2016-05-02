Property tax lenders not subject to Truth in Lending Act - appeals court

Three Texas lenders, accused of soliciting homeowners for high-interest loans they cannot afford cannot be sued under the U.S. Truth in Lending Act, a federal appeals court has ruled.

The decision on Friday by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ends four class actions filed in 2014 and 2015 alleging that so-called property tax lenders violated federal law by failing to assure that its customers were qualified for loans with interest rates sometimes topping 13 percent.

