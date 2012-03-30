FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. IRS is odds-on favorite in lottery mania
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 30, 2012 / 10:01 PM / 6 years ago

U.S. IRS is odds-on favorite in lottery mania

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - The odds of winning the $640-million “Mega Millions” lottery are estimated to be 175 million-to-1, according to its sponsors, but for the U.S. Internal Revenue Service, it’s a sure thing.

No matter who wins the largest lottery jackpot in world history, the IRS is certain to score a 25-percent cut.

The tax-collecting agency subjects lottery winnings of more than $5,000 to a 25-percent federal withholding tax.

If a single ticket matches all six winning numbers, the player would receive either a one-time payment, pegged at $462 million late on Friday, or the full jackpot in annual payments.

The winner will not definitely know the full tax cost until next tax season. Most states apply a withholding tax, too.

Buyers can purchase the $1 Mega Millions tickets in 42 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The drawing will be held in Atlanta on Friday night. If there is no winner then, another drawing will occur. (Reporting By Patrick Temple-West; Additional reporting by David Beasley; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.