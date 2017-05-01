FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Treasury's Mnuchin: Working with Congress to come up with joint tax plan
May 1, 2017 / 4:08 PM / 4 months ago

Treasury's Mnuchin: Working with Congress to come up with joint tax plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday that last week's one-page summary of tax proposals presented by the Trump administration lacked detail on purpose in order to give time to coordinate with Congress.

"We are working very closely with the House and with the Senate," Mnuchin said in an interview with broadcaster CNBC. "The reason we didn't come out with more details is we want to work with the House and Senate and have a joint agreement so when we release this plan it's something that can pass Congress." (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by)

