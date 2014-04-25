Two key U.S. IRS executives in Obamacare rollout to retire -memo

April 25 (Reuters) - Two senior U.S. Internal Revenue Service executives who were instrumental in the rollout of President Barack Obama’s new healthcare law are retiring, according to an internal IRS memorandum obtained by Reuters on Friday.

Sarah Hall Ingram will step down at the end of April and James Taylor by the end of May, said the memo sent to IRS staff on behalf of IRS Commissioner John Koskinen.

Taylor has been senior director of Affordable Care Act operations and Ingram, director of services and enforcement in the Affordable Care Act (ACA) office.

Before she took her post in the ACA office in late 2010, Ingram headed the IRS tax-exempt division when it started subjecting conservative groups allied with the Tea Party movement to extra scrutiny, also a controversial matter. (Reporting by Kevin Drawbaugh. Editing by Andre Grenon.)