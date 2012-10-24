S&P says state tax measures unlikely to affect credit quality

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said on Wednesday state tax measures on the Nov. 6 election ballot are unlikely to immediately affect the credit quality of state or local governments.

S&P said it believes measures targeting state revenues and education spending in California will be the most significant.

But, the rating agency added that, due to a phasing-in of the measures’ effects or narrow changes to existing frameworks, “none of this election’s measures are likely to immediately affect state or local government credit quality”.