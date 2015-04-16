FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tax revenue from state governments rises for 4th straight year
April 16, 2015 / 11:11 PM / 2 years ago

Tax revenue from state governments rises for 4th straight year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Tax revenue from state governments rose for a fourth consecutive year in 2014, climbing by 2.2 percent to $865.8 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s annual survey of tax collections.

Most of the growth came from general sales and gross receipts taxes, which increased by 4.8 percent to $271.3 billion. Severance taxes and motor fuel taxes also increased.

States that enjoyed the highest percentage of total tax increases included North Dakota, up 15.5 percent to $6.1 billion; New Mexico, up 6.9 percent to $5.8 billion; and Texas, up 6.7 percent to $55.3 billion.

Texas and California brought in the most actual cash. California revenue yielded $138.1 billion, or 3.7 percent over 2013.

Among the states that saw a decrease in tax revenue were Alaska, declining by 33.9 percent to $3.4 billion; Delaware, down 5.1 percent to $3.2 billion; and Kansas, down 3.8 percent to $7.3 billion.

Individual income tax and general sales and gross receipts taxes drew two-thirds of total tax revenues in the 2014 fiscal year. Individual income tax rose 35.9 percent to $310.8 billion, and general sales and gross receipts taxes rose 31.3 percent to $271.3 billion.

State governments use the Census Bureau’s survey finding to make policy and investment decisions.

Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
