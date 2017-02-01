US Senate tax chief has questions about border adjustment tax

WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The top U.S. Senate Republican on tax policy raised questions on Wednesday about a border adjustment tax backed by Republicans in the House of Representatives, and suggested the proposal could have difficulty passing the Senate as a part of U.S. tax reform.

Border adjustment, which is a mainstay of the House Republican tax reform blueprint, would bring sweeping change to the U.S. corporate tax system. But it faces opposition from retailers, oil refiners and automakers who warn that it could raise prices for American consumers.

In a speech to the powerful U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch did not reject the border adjustment tax proposed by House Speaker Paul Ryan. But he said there are unanswered questions about whether it would unduly burden U.S. consumers and businesses or pass muster under international trade rules.

"We don't have definitive answers to any of those questions at this particular point. And without them, I don't think I can give definitive positions on the proposal," Hatch said.

The Utah Republican did not say whether he thinks border adjustment could clear the Senate. But he said a handful of senators have "serious reservations" and noted that Republicans can ill afford to lose votes on tax reform from their 52-seat Senate majority, even if they use a procedure known as reconciliation to avoid a Democratic filibuster.

"A major concern on tax reform is producing a bill that can get through the Senate," Hatch said.

"We'll basically need universal Republican support to pass anything through reconciliation. That's difficult to accomplish under any circumstances, let alone on something as complicated as tax reform."

Border adjustment, which advocates see as a way to boost U.S. manufacturing and pay for corporate tax cuts, would essentially tax imports but not exports. It is expected to be part of a tax reform bill that could emerge from the House Ways and Means Committee in March or April.

Some Republicans worry about its potential impact, and it is unclear whether the proposal has the support of President Donald Trump. The president has said the proposal is "too complicated". But the White House has called it an option for paying for a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.

Hatch said the Senate would not "simply take up and pass a House tax reform bill" but that his committee would produce its own proposal in the near future. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)