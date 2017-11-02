FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House Republicans propose to scrap $7,500 electric vehicle credit
November 2, 2017 / 4:04 PM / in an hour

U.S. House Republicans propose to scrap $7,500 electric vehicle credit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - House Republicans are proposing to eliminate a $7,500 tax credit for electric vehicles that could hurt automakers like General Motors Co, Tesla Inc and Nissan Motor Co that are selling larger numbers of vehicles, according to a summary seen by Reuters.

Current law allows automakers to use the credit that phases out after an automaker hits 200,000 plug-in vehicles sold. Electric vehicles have expensive batteries that make them pricier than gasoline-powered vehicles.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Nick Zieminski

