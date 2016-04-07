FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House: Treasury working on more steps to counter tax avoidance
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
April 7, 2016 / 5:50 PM / a year ago

White House: Treasury working on more steps to counter tax avoidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, April 7 (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday that the Treasury Department is working on taking additional steps to counter corporate tax avoidance after it issued major new rules on tax inversions on Monday.

“I know that they are working on any future actions,” White House spokesman Eric Schultz told reporters when asked if the Treasury would issue more regulations on tax avoidance. Schultz said it would be best if Congress took action on the issue.

U.S. drug maker Pfizer Inc agreed on Tuesday to terminate its $160 billion agreement to acquire Allergan Plc in a victory for the Obama administration’s push to stop tax-dodging mergers. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton Writing by Timothy Gardner; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.