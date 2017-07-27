FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says making 'a lot of progress' on tax reform
July 27, 2017 / 7:13 PM / in 2 hours

White House says making 'a lot of progress' on tax reform

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday a lot of progress was being made on tax reform after the "Big Six" Republican tax negotiators made up of administration officials and congressional leaders issued a statement on preparations for a tax reform bill.

"We're making a lot of progress on this front," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said at a news briefing. She singled out "simplification," relief for the middle class and dropping the proposal for a border adjustment tax. (Reporting by Ayesh Rascoe; Writing by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Bill Trott)

