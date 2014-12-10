FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House issues veto threat for charity tax break bill
December 10, 2014

White House issues veto threat for charity tax break bill

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The White House on Wednesday issued a formal veto threat for a U.S. House of Representatives bill that would make certain tax breaks for charitable donations permanent, saying the bill would add $500 billion or more to deficits over the next decade.

The tax breaks are part of the so-called “extenders” package. The White House said Republicans would be “imposing a double standard” by allowing some tax breaks to continue permanently while insisting on funding offsets for other tax credits in the extenders package, such as the earned income tax credit and the child tax credit. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Susan Heavey)

