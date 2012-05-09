U.S. CEOs urge keeping low tax rate on dividends

* Investment taxes slated to rise at year’s end

* Companies gear up for post-election fight

WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - Chief executives from Duke Energy, Verizon Communications and other big U.S. companies urged the Obama administration on Wednesday to maintain low tax rates on capital gains and dividends, arguing increased taxes could stifle growth.

The group, which voiced its position in a letter to Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, is composed largely of energy, communications and other firms that pay dividends.

The top tax rate on dividends is due to rise from a historically low 15 percent rate to about 40 percent at the end of the year, barring a last-minute deal in Congress. The CEOs argued that higher tax rates would hamper their ability to raise capital and would harm investors.

“Dividend-paying stocks offer investors a bright spot in a challenging financial marketplace,” wrote the group, which also includes executives of Altria and UPS.

Lower individual tax rates for income and investments enacted in 2001 and 2003 under President George W. Bush and extended by President Barack Obama expire at year’s end, setting up a post-election-year clash over tax rates.

A confluence of fiscal deadlines merge at the end of the year, including the Bush-era cuts but also automatic spending cuts and a potential need to raise the government’s borrowing limit.

Inaction on these issues could hamper economic growth, economists say, a concern shared by the executives.

“The threat of looming tax increases on dividends and capital gains could also increase volatility in the stock market this year,” the corporate executives said in their letter.

Capital gains and dividends are both now taxed at 15 percent, a rate that is substantially below the tax rate on ordinary income for most taxpayers with such income. If Congress fails to reach a deal, rates on capital gains will rise to 20 percent and shoot up to nearly 40 percent on dividends.

Obama proposes to raise the top tax rates for dividend income for the wealthy to nearly 40 percent, or the top rate on ordinary income if the Bush tax cuts expire.

A lobbying group set up to push the issue, called the Alliance for Savings and Investment, is led by former Republican Representative Jim McCrery, who sat on the influential House Ways and Means committee that handles tax changes.