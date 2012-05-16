FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CFOs flying in to lobby Congress on dividend tax
#Market News
May 16, 2012 / 9:41 PM / 5 years ago

CFOs flying in to lobby Congress on dividend tax

Kim Dixon

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - Chief financial officers for some big U.S. companies, including Verizon Communications Inc and Southern Co, will lobby lawmakers on Thursday as part of a push to halt a dividend tax increase set to take effect at year’s end if Congress fails to act.

The “fly-in” is the latest effort by big companies, especially those that pay dividends, to try to head off the pending tax increase on dividends, as well as capital gains.

The top tax rate on dividends is due to rise from an historically low 15 percent to about 40 percent at the end of the year, barring a last-minute deal in Congress.

President Barack Obama’s budget calls for raising the dividend rate to about 40 percent for wealthy individuals only.

The looming tax hike is one of several pressing fiscal issues that will converge at year’s end, including expiration of lower income tax rates enacted under former President George W. Bush and extended for two years by Obama.

Action on these items will likely be put off until after the Nov. 6 elections. Democrats want to let some of the tax breaks for the wealthy expire. Republicans generally oppose tax increases of any kind.

CFOs from American Water Works Co Inc, PPL Corp and Windstream Corp are among those who will meet with Representative Peter Roskam, a member of the Republican leadership team in the House of Representatives, and other lawmakers.

Corporate America argues that higher rates will hamper their ability to raise capital and hobble the economic recovery. The White House and Democrats generally say budget deficits require that the wealthy pay more in taxes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
