FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. Senate panel eyes IRS tax reform options -draft
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
March 21, 2013 / 6:26 PM / in 5 years

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. Senate panel eyes IRS tax reform options -draft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 21 (Reuters) - Requiring life insurers and banks to report some tax transactions to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service was among tax reform options included in a discussion draft circulated among U.S. Senate tax writers and obtained by Reuters on Thursday.

The nine-page document was being circulated among lobbyists and lawmakers who are working on possible tax reform legislation. The draft was tagged as the first in a series to be weighed by the tax-writing Senate Finance Committee.

The document said the options listed were not endorsed by either the committee’s Democratic chairman or its top Republican member. Other options included repealing the alternative minimum tax and revoking passports for seriously delinquent taxpayers. (Reporting by Kim Dixon; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.