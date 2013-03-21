EXCLUSIVE-U.S. Senate panel eyes IRS tax reform options -draft

WASHINGTON, March 21 (Reuters) - Requiring life insurers and banks to report some tax transactions to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service was among tax reform options included in a discussion draft circulated among U.S. Senate tax writers and obtained by Reuters on Thursday.

The nine-page document was being circulated among lobbyists and lawmakers who are working on possible tax reform legislation. The draft was tagged as the first in a series to be weighed by the tax-writing Senate Finance Committee.

The document said the options listed were not endorsed by either the committee’s Democratic chairman or its top Republican member. Other options included repealing the alternative minimum tax and revoking passports for seriously delinquent taxpayers. (Reporting by Kim Dixon; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)