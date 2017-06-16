(Repeats without change)
By Lewis Krauskopf, Rodrigo Campos and Megan Davies
NEW YORK, June 15 The five largest U.S.
technology companies may have lost enough market capitalization
over the past week to buy plane maker Boeing, but the benchmark
S&P 500 stock index has managed to remain within a
stone's throw of its record high.
Apple <AAPL.O., Alphabet, Microsoft,
Amazon and Facebook, the five largest U.S.
technology stocks, have seen their combined market
capitalization fall by about $120 billion since last Thursday.
By Thursday the S&P 500 technology index had seen
its largest five-day drop in a year.
The slide was again led by sector heavyweights Apple and
Alphabet, as investors moved away from what had been the year's
best-performing sector and rotated portfolios into stocks that
pay higher dividends amid some signs that U.S. economic
weakness.
“I think it’s a perfectly normal backing off. Tech has done
really well. All of sudden everyone wakes up and says, ‘Holy
cow, maybe we’re getting ahead of ourselves,’ and backs off a
little bit," said Brad McMillan, Chief Investment Officer for
Commonwealth Financial in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Among technology stocks hit, shares of Google's parent
Alphabet fell 0.8 percent Thursday after broker Canaccord
Genuity downgraded its rating of the stock to "hold" from "buy."
The broker downgrade triggered a broader technology sector
selloff according to Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst
at Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.
Apple shares slid 0.6 percent on Thursday, extending their
five-day decline to 6.9 percent. Barclays analyst Mark Moskowitz
wrote that Apple is near the peak valuation levels in its iPhone
6 cycle which "could mean a bumpy ride lower" if the prospects
for sales of its next phone disappoint.
Shares of social media company Snap Inc closed at
their initial public offering price of $17 for the first time.
Some investors were selling technology shares to rotate into
other sectors, such as beaten-down energy stocks, said Russ
Koesterich, co-portfolio manager of BlackRock’s Global
Allocation Fund. “It’s more the winners into the losers, rather
than a broader move towards safety,” he said.
The recent decline notwithstanding, the technology sector
remains the best performing so far this year, up 17.4 percent
versus the overall S&P 500 index gain of 8.6 percent.
ROTATION TO VALUE AMID WEAK U.S. ECONOMIC DATA
Companies including Apple and Google parent Alphabet have
seen their stock prices soar in 2017, and their heavy weightings
in benchmark stock indexes prompted concerns that overall market
gains are too concentrated in a handful of large technology
firms.
"We had sensed over the last 4-5 weeks that clients were
becoming uncomfortable with the clustering of returns to the S&P
500", said Julian Emanuel, executive director of U.S. equity and
derivatives strategy at UBS Securities. "It felt to us that you
had the elixir for a correction in the (technology) sector."
Concern over the earlier gains in technology stocks this
year has been compounded by some recent weak U.S. economic data.
Last month, the U.S. economy added 138,000 jobs, well below
the expected gain of 185,000. On Wednesday, the Commerce
Department said Wednesday that retail sales fell 0.3 percent in
May, marking the largest one-month decline since January of last
year. Also, the Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index
dipped 0.1 percent last month, the second drop in inflation in
three months. In the 12 months through May, the CPI rose 1.9
percent, the smallest increase since last November.
U.S. Treasury yields tumbled to their lowest since early
November on Wednesday on the weak data.
"Tech is one of the losing sectors when the interest rate
trade is dominating because rates are falling," said Brian Nick,
chief investment strategist at TIAA Investments, an affiliate of
Nuveen, because investors need to look for higher yield in
dividend paying stocks.
RESILIENCE IN S&P 500 BENCHMARK
Despite the 3.7 percent drop for technology stocks
over the past five sessions, the S&P 500 index has barely
budged, slipping just 0.05 percent over the same period.
The resilience in the S&P 500 benchmark has resulted from
investors rotating their portfolios into other sectors such as
financials and the more defensive sectors like real estate
.
"It definitely feels like a rotation that's gone on for a
few days with tech being weakened," said Edward Perkin, chief
equity investment officer at Eaton Vance. "What's done well in
the last few days is the more bond-like plays."
(Additional reporting by Sinead Carew in New York and Noel
Randewich in San Francisco; editing by Clive McKeef)